American Life in Poetry

Jehanne Dubrow is the wife of a recently retired naval officer and has written very moving poems about their life. This fine love poem is from an as-yet unpublished manuscript. She lives in Texas and has, at quite a young age, already published eight collections of poems. The newest, due out this year, is Simple Machines, from University of Evansville Press.

Pledge

Now we are here at home, in the little nation

of our marriage, swearing allegiance to the table

we set for lunch or the windchime on the porch,

its easy dissonance. Even in our shared country,

the afternoon allots its golden lines

so that we’re seated, both in shadow, on opposite

ends of a couch and two gray dogs between us.

There are acres of opinions in this house.

I make two cups of tea, two bowls of soup,

divide an apple equally. If I were a patriot,

I would call the blanket we spread across our bed

the only flag — some nights we’ve burned it