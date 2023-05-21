Reprinted from May 20, 2018.

Though most of the poems we publish in this column are about staying at home in America and noticing what's happening around us, our poets do sometimes go abroad. Joyce Sutphen, Minnesota's poet laureate, has sent you the following picture postcard from Ireland. It's from her latest book, The Green House, published by Salmon Poetry.

Playing the Pipes

This morning in Dingle, the clouds

bellied down over the mountains

and broke into grey, white, and blue.

Winds flagged through the palm trees

that the man from the "Big House"

brought back to the bay long ago.

Up Greene Street, the school kids

in their dark uniforms gather

on the sidewalk by the Spar store.

Long ago, this was a Spanish town,

east of the Blasket Islands and west of

Connor Pass. The harbor is full of sails.

The piper sits in his little shop

on the rounding road, selling penny

whistles, telling anyone who will listen

how many ways there are

to vary the sound, how much

there is to think of all at once.