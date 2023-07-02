Related to this story

Most Popular

This week in Nebraska history

1873: University of Nebraska commencement exercises were to run four days and include baccalaureate services, an exhibition by the Palladian S…

This week in Nebraska history

1873: Lincoln led off its Independence Day celebration with a 37-gun sunrise salute. City residents watched a parade and firefighting display …

This week in Nebraska history

1873: A letter appearing in the Chicago Post told of the wonders of Lincoln and its growth in five years. “Two peculiarities strike the strang…