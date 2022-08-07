 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Florence Price and Marian Anderson were two great American artists whose collaborations — Price as pianist, arranger and composer, and Anderson as exemplary singer — represented the triumph of art over adversity. Marlanda Dekine’s moving poem, “I Am Bound for de Kingdom,” is named after a Negro spiritual for which these two black women are famous. Dekine reminds us of the difficult world of racism experienced by their “ascendants” and shows how, with their art, they would take the risk and “leave the driveway.”

I Am Bound for de Kingdom

By Marlanda Dekine

— after Florence Price and Marian Anderson

My granddaddy Silas was born on the Nightingale plantation

in Plantersville, South Carolina, on riverbanks that loved

three generations of my kin, captured

in a green-tinted photograph, hanging in my daddy’s den.

Tonight, my eyes will take each old-world bird from the cropped space,

send them home with their songs and favorite foods.

Look out for me I’m a-coming too

with rice, okra, hard-boiled eggs, and Lord Calvert.

My daddy says if I get out of my car on Nightingale land,

the folks who own it might shoot. My daddy says,

“Never leave the driveway.”

Glory into my soul

I watch all of my ascendants. Their faces reflecting me

in that photograph. Their eyes are dead

black-eyed Susans.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

