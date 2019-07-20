{{featured_button_text}}

We haven't published nearly enough poems written for young people, and here's one I like a great deal, by Joyce Sutphen, the current Minnesota poet laureate, written for her granddaughter, Ellie. Of course, like much good poetry, it's for both young and old.

Origami

It starts

with a blank sheet,

an undanced floor,

air where no sound

erases the silence.

As soon as

you play the first note,

write down a word,

step onto the empty stage,

you've moved closer

to the creature inside.

Remember—

a square

can end up as frog, cardinal,

mantis, or fish.

You can make

what you want,

do what you wish.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments