American Life in Poetry

Kimberly Blaeser’s creed, “What I Believe,” unfurls as a series of loaded riddle-like koans that lend themselves to meditative practice. For her, the cost of faith and belief is a commitment to personal reflection and not the giving of “indulgences.” At the heart of these reflections is a productive relationship between the human body and nature, and yet, in the end, there is a wonderful expression of the connections that exist between the living and the dead, and the spirits that populate our seen and unseen world: “... and that eyes we see in water are never our own.” Sometimes a poem, like a prayer, rewards the ritual of repetition. This is such a poem.

What I Believe

after Michael Blumenthal

By Kimberly Blaeser

I believe the weave of cotton

will support my father's knees,

but no indulgences will change hands.

I believe nothing folds easily,

but that time will crease —

retrain the mind.

I believe in the arrowheads of words

and I believe in silence.

I believe the rattle of birch leaves

can shake sorrow from my bones,

but that we all become bare at our own pace.

I believe the songs of childhood

follow us into the kettles of age,

but the echoes will not disturb the land.

I believe the reach of the kayak paddle

can part the blue corridor of aloneness,

and that eyes we see in water are never our own

