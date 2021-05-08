 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

June Jor­dan died in 2002, an Amer­i­can child of Jamaican immi­grants whose remark­able poet­ry is col­lect­ed in The Essen­tial June Jor­dan, a new col­lec­tion pub­lished by Cop­per Canyon Press. This elo­quent fist of a poem reminds us of what remains at stake in this long­stand­ing and nec­es­sary con­ver­sa­tion that Amer­i­ca con­tin­ues to have with itself.

Democracy Poem #1

Tell them that I stood

in line

and I waited

and I waited

like everybody

else

But I never got

called

And I keep that scrap

of paper

in my pocket

just in case

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

