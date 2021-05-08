American Life in Poetry

June Jor­dan died in 2002, an Amer­i­can child of Jamaican immi­grants whose remark­able poet­ry is col­lect­ed in The Essen­tial June Jor­dan, a new col­lec­tion pub­lished by Cop­per Canyon Press. This elo­quent fist of a poem reminds us of what remains at stake in this long­stand­ing and nec­es­sary con­ver­sa­tion that Amer­i­ca con­tin­ues to have with itself.