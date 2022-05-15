 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

In ​“Leav­ing Bents Fort,” Lance Hen­son wres­tles deeply with the mean­ing of being a Cheyenne in Amer­i­ca — a mean­ing that is as com­plex his­tor­i­cal­ly as it is in the present and towards the future.

The names of the indige­nous Amer­i­cans, the fierce and hero­ic Cheyenne war­riors, Roman Nose and Two Moon (a spir­i­tu­al chief leader), are set against the name of a fort built in south­ern Col­orado, named for white traders, Charles and William Bent, as the sin­gu­lar out­post estab­lished to exe­cute a bru­tal war against the Cheyenne.

In his truck, Hen­son tra­vers­es the present land­scape that is ancient as his her­itage. Henson’s con­fes­sion that he is ​“bare­ly in Amer­i­ca” is iron­ic. He is in and out­side of Amer­i­ca, for Amer­i­ca must always con­tend with its trou­bled gen­e­sis and inven­tion, one that, for this Cheyenne, invokes the ten­sion between ​“rage and freedom.”

Leaving Bents Fort

By Lance Henson

Leaving bents fort

For Floyd bringing good

Riding the high plains from Colorado

To Kansas

A whirlwind gaunt and alone crosses the landscape

I drive the truck south toward Oklahoma

Crossing the same path two moon and roman nose

Once wandered

I am on the edge

Barely in America

Somewhere between rage and freedom ...

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

