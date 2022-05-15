American Life in Poetry

In “Leaving Bents Fort,” Lance Henson wrestles deeply with the meaning of being a Cheyenne in America — a meaning that is as complex historically as it is in the present and towards the future.
The names of the indigenous Americans, the fierce and heroic Cheyenne warriors, Roman Nose and Two Moon (a spiritual chief leader), are set against the name of a fort built in southern Colorado, named for white traders, Charles and William Bent, as the singular outpost established to execute a brutal war against the Cheyenne.
In his truck, Henson traverses the present landscape that is ancient as his heritage. Henson’s confession that he is “barely in America” is ironic. He is in and outside of America, for America must always contend with its troubled genesis and invention, one that, for this Cheyenne, invokes the tension between “rage and freedom.”
Leaving Bents Fort
People are also reading…
By Lance Henson
Leaving bents fort
For Floyd bringing good
Riding the high plains from Colorado
To Kansas
A whirlwind gaunt and alone crosses the landscape
I drive the truck south toward Oklahoma
Crossing the same path two moon and roman nose
Once wandered
I am on the edge
Barely in America
Somewhere between rage and freedom ...
Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.