American Life in Poetry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

What do we select to keep with us when someone we love has died? Here’s Gail Mazur, who lives in Massachusetts, opening her closet door to show us. This poem originally appeared in the journal Ploughshares. Mazur’s new and selected poems, Land’s End, is due out this year from the University of Chicago Press.

Blue Work Shirt

I go into our bedroom closet

with its one blue work shirt, the cuffs

frayed, the paint stains a loopy non-

narrative of color, of spirit.

Now that you are bodiless

and my body’s no longer the body you knew,

it’s good to be reminded every morning

of the great mess, the brio of art-making.

On the floor, the splattered clogs

you called your “Pollock shoes.”

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0