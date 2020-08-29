 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
View Comments

American Life in Poetry

What do we select to keep with us when someone we love has died? Here’s Gail Mazur, who lives in Massachusetts, opening her closet door to show us. This poem originally appeared in the journal Ploughshares. Mazur’s new and selected poems, Land’s End, is due out this year from the University of Chicago Press.

Blue Work Shirt

I go into our bedroom closet

with its one blue work shirt, the cuffs

frayed, the paint stains a loopy non-

narrative of color, of spirit.

Now that you are bodiless

and my body’s no longer the body you knew,

it’s good to be reminded every morning

of the great mess, the brio of art-making.

On the floor, the splattered clogs

you called your “Pollock shoes.”

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Amy: Party reveals strange problem
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Party reveals strange problem

Dear Amy: A couple of years ago, an acquaintance of ours hosted a dinner party. I was only acquainted with half the people there. The hostess …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News