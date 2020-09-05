American Life in Poetry

We’ve published more than 800 weekly columns to date, and soon I’m retiring as editor and part-time professor. This column will continue under my name until the end of the year, when my colleague Kwame Dawes will take over. I’m immensely grateful to my talented and efficient longtime Assistant Editor, Pat Emile, to the Library of Congress and The Poetry Foundation, and to the English Department at the University of Nebraska. And, of course, for the wonderful support we’ve had from all of you readers since the day Pat and I started out, uncertain, 15 years ago. Rather than riding a horse into the sunset, let me clop away down the block on handmade stilts with this title poem from my new book, to be published September 8th by Copper Canyon Press. Here’s how life looks to me, at eighty-one: