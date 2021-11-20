 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

There is a certain delightfulness in the rhythm and play of “Moving to Santa Fe” by Mary Morris, in which she enacts the farewell song of someone moving from an old home to a new one. In Morris’ case, she is leaving a childhood home in one part of the country to a new adventure in another part of the country, exchanging red dirt, peaches and armadillos for mud houses and the mesa. If we are haunted by this jaunty poem, it is because the images she invokes sharpen adventure with a tinge of danger.

Moving to Santa Fe

By Mary Morris

I packed my boxes, beat the tornado.

My brother followed in his truck

with my bed and books of photos.

Good-bye father and mother, seven

brothers who fed us wild animals.

Farewell to the stone house strangled

with red dirt, rose rocks,

green hills, and burnt grass.

I will miss you, armadillos

and hairy hands of tarantulas

crossing the road in the dark.

Farewell friends. I’m not far.

Visit me in my mud house

under the shadow of the mesa.

Bring me peaches.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

