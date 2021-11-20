American Life in Poetry

There is a certain delightfulness in the rhythm and play of “Moving to Santa Fe” by Mary Morris, in which she enacts the farewell song of someone moving from an old home to a new one. In Morris’ case, she is leaving a childhood home in one part of the country to a new adventure in another part of the country, exchanging red dirt, peaches and armadillos for mud houses and the mesa. If we are haunted by this jaunty poem, it is because the images she invokes sharpen adventure with a tinge of danger.