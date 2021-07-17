 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

It is reassuring to know that other dog owners struggle with the strange ways in which we project our humanity on animals and ignore the implications of such an “unnatural” act. Nikki Wallschlaeger’s new collection Waterbaby is packed with such familiar conundrums.

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Beloved, we call you brave

hoping the limit

for human reign is terminal,

your rehabilitation to be

dangerously free. Inside

your paws longings twinge

while you sleep. I awake

because you are newborn,

a terrifying responsibility

I’ll be human to you, lead

you on a leash, hate myself

for it, holler when you run

down the road when I let

you go. The truth is I love

watching you trot away

from me: you look like

yourself, whoever that is,

natural dog engaging in

an unnatural world making

stops to rebury your bones,

doing what dogs are allowed

to do, without me.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

