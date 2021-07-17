American Life in Poetry

It is reassuring to know that other dog owners struggle with the strange ways in which we project our humanity on animals and ignore the implications of such an “unnatural” act. Nikki Wallschlaeger’s new collection Waterbaby is packed with such familiar conundrums.
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Beloved, we call you brave
hoping the limit
for human reign is terminal,
your rehabilitation to be
dangerously free. Inside
your paws longings twinge
while you sleep. I awake
because you are newborn,
a terrifying responsibility
I’ll be human to you, lead
you on a leash, hate myself
for it, holler when you run
down the road when I let
you go. The truth is I love
watching you trot away
from me: you look like
yourself, whoever that is,
natural dog engaging in
an unnatural world making
stops to rebury your bones,
doing what dogs are allowed
to do, without me.
Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.