American Life in Poetry

It is reassuring to know that other dog owners struggle with the strange ways in which we project our humanity on animals and ignore the implications of such an “unnatural” act. Nikki Wallschlaeger’s new collection Waterbaby is packed with such familiar conundrums.

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Beloved, we call you brave

hoping the limit

for human reign is terminal,

your rehabilitation to be

dangerously free. Inside

your paws longings twinge

while you sleep. I awake

because you are newborn,

a terrifying responsibility

I’ll be human to you, lead

you on a leash, hate myself

for it, holler when you run

down the road when I let

you go. The truth is I love

watching you trot away

from me: you look like

yourself, whoever that is,