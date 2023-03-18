(The providers have discontinued the American Life in Poetry column. This a reprint from March 19, 2017.)

Nearly all of us have a story about once brushing up against somebody famous. On their honeymoon my father and mother went to New York City where they rode up in a hotel elevator with the famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. My father talked about those heady few moments for the rest of his life. Here's Carol V. Davis of Los Angeles, pitching horseshoes with an admiral. This poem is from her most recent book, "Because I Cannot Leave This Body" (Truman State University Press).

Admiral Nimitz

Every day in summer I'd cross the border;

he'd nod, pick up the horseshoes,

hand me one, triple the size

of my palm, and say, You first. We'd play

away the afternoon. Few words

punctuated the clank of horseshoe

against stake, until the fog rolled in

and I'd retrace my steps home.

I was five or six; he, white haired,

however old that meant.

One evening my father sat me down,

spoke in the exaggerated tone

adults adapt for children, asked

if I knew who he was.

Admiral Nimitz, of course, though

I knew nothing of his command

of the Pacific Fleet and was less impressed

than if he'd landed a horseshoe.

He was a calm man, a useful attribute

for sending young men to their deaths.

The only time I saw him upset,

raccoons had invaded from their hideouts

in the hills, attacked the goldfish in his pond,

leaving muddy footprints as they escaped.

As far as I knew, this was his only defeat.