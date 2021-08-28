 Skip to main content
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Carolyn Forché’s ability to transport us to unusual places is a gift. Here in her poem “Clouds,” we learn of tart Russian Antinovka apples that become, for her, personal symbols of the immigrant experience in America. In this tender poem about memory and movement, she skillfully manages to collapse time as she reflects on the lives of her parents.

Clouds

A whip-poor-will brushed

her wing along the ground

a moment ago, fifty years

in the orchard where my father

kept pear and plum,

a decade of peach trees

and Antinovka’s apples

whose seeds come

from Russia by ship

under clouds islanding

a window very past

where also went

the soul of my mother

in a boat with blossoming

sails like apple petals

in wind fifty years at once.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

