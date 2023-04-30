Reprinted from April 29, 2018.

In 13 years of publishing this column we've never selected a poem about mental illness, but neither have I come upon one that feels so true. I am especially taken by the third stanza, which remarks upon how differently each of us imagines the world. Leland James lives in Michigan and this poem appeared in Rattle, a very good literary journal.

The Sanitarium Window

A small stand of trees, unremarkable.

I don't know their names.

They're like a knot of folks waiting

for a train, or for a store to open

— a gathering, that's all. They don't

seem to know each other. They didn't

plan to be together there in a field of weeds.

Yet, on second look, they are remarkable,

having stood the invisible winds of winter,

stood the bitter season that comes

to each alone, that separateness of sickness

— mind and soul — there in the bent of trees.

The trees seem to know all about winter.

Seem to have winter in their bones.

Perhaps someone else would see them

differently, a different reflection,

a family gathering, not just a knot.

Some might see them that way.

Some might see them differently.

And I too, perhaps, on a different day.

The others around me, others

by the window, silently looking out

— I can see us reflected in the window

when the light is just right. Another

stand of trees, a knot, not planning

to be together here in a field of weeds.