In 13 years of publishing this column we've never selected a poem about mental illness, but neither have I come upon one that feels so true. I am especially taken by the third stanza, which remarks upon how differently each of us imagines the world. Leland James lives in Michigan and this poem appeared in Rattle, a very good literary journal.
The Sanitarium Window
A small stand of trees, unremarkable.
I don't know their names.
They're like a knot of folks waiting
for a train, or for a store to open
— a gathering, that's all. They don't
seem to know each other. They didn't
plan to be together there in a field of weeds.
Yet, on second look, they are remarkable,
having stood the invisible winds of winter,
stood the bitter season that comes
to each alone, that separateness of sickness
— mind and soul — there in the bent of trees.
The trees seem to know all about winter.
Seem to have winter in their bones.
Perhaps someone else would see them
differently, a different reflection,
a family gathering, not just a knot.
Some might see them that way.
Some might see them differently.
And I too, perhaps, on a different day.
The others around me, others
by the window, silently looking out
— I can see us reflected in the window
when the light is just right. Another
stand of trees, a knot, not planning
to be together here in a field of weeds.