American Life in Poetry

For many of us who live in land-locked states, an encounter with the tumult and power of the sea can be a bracing encounter with nature. Here, in a poem I came across in a clever new anthology called Read Water, Annie Finch captures the humbling way that the sea asserts its forceful voice.

Edge, Atlantic, July

I picked my way nearer along the shocking rock shelf,

hoping the spray would rise up to meet me, myself.

Seagulls roared louder and closer than anything planned;

I looked out to see and forgot I could still see the land.

Lost in a foaming green crawl, I grew smaller than me;

shrunk in a tidepool, I heaved, and I wondered. The sea

grew like monuments for me. Each wave and its coloring shadow,

bereft, wild and laden with wrack, spoke for me and had no

need of my words anymore. I was open and glad

at last, grateful like seaweed and glad, since I had

no place on the rocks but a voice, and the voice was the sea’s:

not my own. Just the sea’s.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

