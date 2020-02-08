American Life in Poetry

This week and next I want to show you two beautiful poems of grief and loss by David Baker, from his new and selected poems, Swift, published in 2019 by W. W. Norton. Baker teaches at Denison University in Ohio and is the poetry editor of Kenyon Review, one of our most distinguished literary journals.

Faith

It was midday before we noticed it was morning.

The boy cousins brought us a tray — soup and cheese,

warm soda, and a soft cloth and candy for her fever.

They wouldn't come in, the tray weighing between them.

They stood like woodwork inside the door frame.

By afternoon the old procession — silence at the lip

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

of a dozen night travelers tired and grieving, one

by one, or pairs floating to the bed and back

with a touching of hands like humming,

and the one we gathered for slipping farther

for all the good we could do. She lay in her shadow.

She looked to no one. Her daylilies bobbed wide