American Life in Poetry
This week and next I want to show you two beautiful poems of grief and loss by David Baker, from his new and selected poems, Swift, published in 2019 by W. W. Norton. Baker teaches at Denison University in Ohio and is the poetry editor of Kenyon Review, one of our most distinguished literary journals.

Faith

It was midday before we noticed it was morning.

The boy cousins brought us a tray — soup and cheese,

warm soda, and a soft cloth and candy for her fever.

They wouldn't come in, the tray weighing between them.

They stood like woodwork inside the door frame.

By afternoon the old procession — silence at the lip

of a dozen night travelers tired and grieving, one

by one, or pairs floating to the bed and back

with a touching of hands like humming,

and the one we gathered for slipping farther

for all the good we could do. She lay in her shadow.

She looked to no one. Her daylilies bobbed wide

open out in the wild, blue sun and the same bee

kept nosing her window to reach them.

Dusk: even the boys were back watching it try

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

