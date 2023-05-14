Reprinted from May 13, 2018.

Some of the mannerisms of poetry that can get in the way of an everyday reader's enjoyment are elevated diction, obscure references and a vocabulary that requires a trip to the dictionary. Here's a good example of a conversational poem that doesn't require anything other than what it carries with it. Steve Langan lives in Omaha, and this is from his book What It Looks Like, How It Flies, from Gibraltar Editions.

Good News

We say the trees are a canopy in mid July,

as if that's a special description of home.

Walking down the hill to see a friend,

I have good news and bad news for him.

We say canopy made out of stars as our

special way to describe the universe to ourselves.

So which one will my friend choose today?

Canopy of trees gives way to the sky;

I'm walking now thinking all the way which

one will he choose good or bad which one?

I guess I can just say instead I love the way

you fixed up the place and these colors.

At a certain age a man can begin to say

things like that to his friends.