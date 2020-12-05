 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
We have lots of poets who would enjoy being described as “a poet first, and a (fill in the job) second," as if for them writing poems is the most important thing in their lives. As I see it, Patricia Frolander is, instead, a widowed Wyoming ranch manager, a loving mother and grandmother first, and a poet, second. I like those priorities. Here’s a poem about the loss of her rancher husband of many years. It’s from her book Second Wind, from High Plains Press.

Dream Watch

I softly call your name as I slip into the stand of wheat,

fifty-five acres of gold.

Careful not to shell the seed, my aged hands

push ripened stems aside.

You must be here for you love the fullness of a crop.

Yards farther, I call again.

The hawk above must wonder

at the trails through the field.

Did you leave with the winnowing scythe,

the burning heat of August?

For some good reason, I cannot find you here,

amid the nightly dreams and tear-damp pillow.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

