 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

William Fargason’s “Elegy with Steam” never refers to his father’s death, but to the manner in which death represents a movement through veils of existence. Fargason’s memory of fatherly care becomes a portal that allows him to hear his father’s voice “on the other side,” through the veil of a warm washcloth.

Elegy with Steam

By William Fargason

When I was sick with a head cold, my head

full of pressure, my father would soak a washcloth

in hot water, then ball it up, wring it out. He would

open it above my head, then place it against

my face like a second skin, the light around me

disappearing entirely except through the spaces

People are also reading…

between the stitching. I would inhale the steam

in that darkness, hearing his voice on the other side,

otherwise almost devoid of any other bodily sense

but the warmth and depth of his voice, as if

I had already died and was on the other side

of life waiting for the sickness to lift, but I wasn’t.

I was still on this earth, the washcloth going cold

on my face, my body still sick, and my father still

there when I opened my eyes, as he always was,

there to give me warmth before going cold again.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

“The classics can console. But not enough.” wrote Derek Walcott, a poet who often found limited literary consolation in Greek mythology as he …

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

Alice Friman, in her emotionally complex poem, “The Peach,” describes what appears to be the end of a relationship. The nature of the relation…

This week in Nebraska history

1872: Moses Sydenham gave up hope of moving the national capital to Fort Kearny, which he claimed was the exact geographical center of the Uni…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

In her poem, “Scarf,” Rita Dove, with inimitable delicacy, efficiency and grace, captures something of the way in which our sensate bodies are…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News