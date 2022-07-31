American Life in Poetry

William Fargason’s “Elegy with Steam” never refers to his father’s death, but to the manner in which death represents a movement through veils of existence. Fargason’s memory of fatherly care becomes a portal that allows him to hear his father’s voice “on the other side,” through the veil of a warm washcloth.

Elegy with Steam

By William Fargason

When I was sick with a head cold, my head

full of pressure, my father would soak a washcloth

in hot water, then ball it up, wring it out. He would

open it above my head, then place it against

my face like a second skin, the light around me

disappearing entirely except through the spaces

between the stitching. I would inhale the steam

in that darkness, hearing his voice on the other side,

otherwise almost devoid of any other bodily sense

but the warmth and depth of his voice, as if

I had already died and was on the other side

of life waiting for the sickness to lift, but I wasn’t.

I was still on this earth, the washcloth going cold

on my face, my body still sick, and my father still

there when I opened my eyes, as he always was,

there to give me warmth before going cold again.