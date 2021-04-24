American Life in Poetry

It must be one of the great mercies of life that time provides us with the magical capacity to turn memories of the complete alarm of caring for an infant child into a delightful bit of nostalgia. Adrian Matejka manages to capture both the splendor and bewilderment of early fatherhood in this tender poem.

Up, Up from Daydreams/Lullaby

Your eyes close as soon as I put you in the plastic

moon of a car seat. Connect the seatbelts, check

the seat-to-car belts. Face turned to one side, brown

like mine. Fists instead of hands just like me. Is this

all you got from me? At least the seat is installed right

thanks to a fireman at Station 37. At least you smile

when you sleep & sleep like it’s your job since I still

don’t know what I’m supposed to do when you wake

up. In your dream of passing cars & Oregon hills

underneath us, I sing a made-up song while Federico

Aubele & the car’s intemperate hum really lullaby:

Little one, this is a start. Little one, it starts with a heart.

