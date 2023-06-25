Reprinted from June 24, 2018.
I've arrived at an age at which I avoid looking into my old address books, although I've kept them all. Too many of those addresses are those of people no longer among us. Louis Phillips, a New Yorker, catches that feeling of loss in this poem from The Domain of Silence; The Domain of Absence: New & Selected Poems, from Pleasure Boat Studio.
The Address Book
How could I predict
That my life wd become whatever,
So many people
Passing thru—address books
Filled with names & numbers
I no longer recognize,
Pages torn loose,
Addresses crossed out,
Lives badly smudged,
Decades of earnest grief,
Missed opportunities,
Phones disconnected.
What am I now?
Just another old man
Among old men.
Turn the calendar upside down
& let the days fall out.