American Life in Poetry

How much pain and anger can a good poet pack into just a few words? A lot, in this 15-word haiku by Laura Foley from her 2019 collection of poems from Headmistress Press entitled Why I Never Finished My Dissertation, her seventh book. Foley lives in Vermont.
Black Belt
Her husband in a coma,
she in the dojo,
learning to kill with her toes.
