American Life in Poetry
View Comments

American Life in Poetry

How much pain and anger can a good poet pack into just a few words? A lot, in this 15-word haiku by Laura Foley from her 2019 collection of poems from Headmistress Press entitled Why I Never Finished My Dissertation, her seventh book. Foley lives in Vermont.

Black Belt

Her husband in a coma,

she in the dojo,

learning to kill with her toes.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Amy: Messy mother bothers daughter
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Messy mother bothers daughter

Dear Amy: My mom is 90 years old and has had a hoarding/messy home problem, gambling addiction and money issues for the past 25 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News