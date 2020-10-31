American Life in Poetry

Often, for me, it’s a single image that really makes a poem, and in this poem by Jeff Worley, from his chapbook Lucky Talk, published by Broadstone Books, it’s “a man conducting an orchestra/of bees.” How often I’ve looked exactly like that, having blundered into a spider web! Worley is the current poet laureate of Kentucky.

Walking Through A Spider Web

I believed only air

stretched between the dogwood

and the barberry: another

thoughtless human assumption

sidetracking the best story

this furrow spider knew to spin.

And, trying to get the sticky

filament off my face, I must look,

to the neighbors, like someone

being attacked by his own nervous

system, a man conducting an orchestra

of bees. Or maybe it’s only the dance

of human history I’m reenacting:

caught in his own careless wreckage,