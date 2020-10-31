 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Often, for me, it’s a single image that really makes a poem, and in this poem by Jeff Worley, from his chapbook Lucky Talk, published by Broadstone Books, it’s “a man conducting an orchestra/of bees.” How often I’ve looked exactly like that, having blundered into a spider web! Worley is the current poet laureate of Kentucky.

Walking Through A Spider Web

I believed only air

stretched between the dogwood

and the barberry: another

thoughtless human assumption

sidetracking the best story

this furrow spider knew to spin.

And, trying to get the sticky

filament off my face, I must look,

to the neighbors, like someone

being attacked by his own nervous

system, a man conducting an orchestra

of bees. Or maybe it’s only the dance

of human history I’m reenacting:

caught in his own careless wreckage,

a man trying to extricate himself,

afraid to open his eyes.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

