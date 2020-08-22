 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
View Comments

American Life in Poetry

I’ve read that every time we call up a memory we tweak it a little, so that in the end what we remember is mostly fabrication. Here Emily Ransdell, a poet from Washington state, touches upon this phenomenon in a poem that’s about much more than memory. This appeared in New Letters, one of our best literary journals.

Everywhere a River

I do remember darkness, how it snaked

through the alders, their ashen flanks

in our high-beams the color of stone.

That hollow slap as floodwater hit

the sides of the car. Was the radio on?

Had I been asleep?

Sometimes you have to tell a story

your entire life to get it right.

Twenty-two and terrified, I had married you

but barely knew you. And for forty years

I’ve told this story wrong. In my memory

you drove right through it, the river

already rising on the road behind us,

no turning around.

But since your illness I recall it

differently. Now that I know it’s possible

to lose you, I’m finally remembering

it right. That night,

you threw that car in reverse,

and gunned it. You found us

another way home.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Amy: Essential worker feels forgotten
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Essential worker feels forgotten

Dear Amy: I am an essential worker. I work with the public on a daily basis. Times have been hard for everyone and my heart goes out to those …

Ask Amy: Toxic gossip damages family
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Toxic gossip damages family

Dear Amy: My in-laws routinely trash spouses who have married into the family. They spread gossip (some of it truly vicious, and often complet…

Ask Amy: Party reveals strange problem
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Party reveals strange problem

Dear Amy: A couple of years ago, an acquaintance of ours hosted a dinner party. I was only acquainted with half the people there. The hostess …

Ask Amy: Advice leads to more questions
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Advice leads to more questions

Dear Amy: Last year I sought your advice regarding my wife’s codependent relationship with her daughters. Your counsel to me was to either acc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News