American Life in Poetry

I’ve read that every time we call up a memory we tweak it a little, so that in the end what we remember is mostly fabrication. Here Emily Ransdell, a poet from Washington state, touches upon this phenomenon in a poem that’s about much more than memory. This appeared in New Letters, one of our best literary journals.

Everywhere a River

I do remember darkness, how it snaked

through the alders, their ashen flanks

in our high-beams the color of stone.

That hollow slap as floodwater hit

the sides of the car. Was the radio on?

Had I been asleep?

Sometimes you have to tell a story

your entire life to get it right.

Twenty-two and terrified, I had married you

but barely knew you. And for forty years

I’ve told this story wrong. In my memory

you drove right through it, the river

already rising on the road behind us,

no turning around.