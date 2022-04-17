American Life in Poetry

Marianne Chan, in her riddle of a poem, “Momotaro in the Philippines,” reminds us of how the world contracts by migration, by communication technology, and by trade, and how every culture finds a way to make sense of the cultures that somehow find their way into their worlds. Momotaro is best known as the boy hero birthed from the seed of a peach in Japanese folklore. For Filipino-American poet Chan, peaches evoke alienness: Europe, cans, boy-heroes, Japan and America — peaches are part of the global world of trade. Her “peach girl” becomes a counter-hero. She is not “a warrior, no hero.” She loves, and she stingily consumes delicious peaches for her survival. I find her defiant self-awareness strangely comforting.

Momotaro in the Philippines

By Marianne Chan

Here, peaches come from boxes

that smell like Europe, from cans

made of a tin-coated steel.

I lie with the peaches soaking in

saccharine darkness until freed.

I don't recognize the children

who run toward me. Their faces

like the feathers on the feet

of birds. Their slippers repeating that

melancholic drone. “Wake up,” they say.

“Wake up.” And as I rise from

the dreamy fluid-oh, the America,

which preserves me -- I press

my sticky forehead on your sunfreckled hand. I love you, am sorry,

am not a warrior, no hero. I

fight for nothing, am stingy. I ate

all the peaches from the can

from the box from which I came.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0