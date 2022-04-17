American Life in Poetry

Marianne Chan, in her riddle of a poem, “Momotaro in the Philippines,” reminds us of how the world contracts by migration, by communication technology, and by trade, and how every culture finds a way to make sense of the cultures that somehow find their way into their worlds. Momotaro is best known as the boy hero birthed from the seed of a peach in Japanese folklore. For Filipino-American poet Chan, peaches evoke alienness: Europe, cans, boy-heroes, Japan and America — peaches are part of the global world of trade. Her “peach girl” becomes a counter-hero. She is not “a warrior, no hero.” She loves, and she stingily consumes delicious peaches for her survival. I find her defiant self-awareness strangely comforting.
Momotaro in the Philippines
By Marianne Chan
Here, peaches come from boxes
that smell like Europe, from cans
made of a tin-coated steel.
I lie with the peaches soaking in
saccharine darkness until freed.
I don't recognize the children
who run toward me. Their faces
like the feathers on the feet
of birds. Their slippers repeating that
melancholic drone. “Wake up,” they say.
“Wake up.” And as I rise from
the dreamy fluid-oh, the America,
which preserves me -- I press
my sticky forehead on your sunfreckled hand. I love you, am sorry,
am not a warrior, no hero. I
fight for nothing, am stingy. I ate
all the peaches from the can
from the box from which I came.
Poem reprinted by permission.