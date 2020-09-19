American Life in Poetry

I like poems that rhyme so smoothly and inconspicuously that when you get to the end and look back you’re surprised to discover that you’ve just read a sonnet, this one by Eleanor Channell, who lives in California. This poem appeared in the journal Rattle.

Rivermouth

If you weren’t here, I’d fear the surge

of surf. I’d watch the moon wax and wane,

feel the constant pulling of tides, the urge

to drown myself in pity and booze, to explain

my life as “Cape Disappointment” with hard luck

spinning and winning souls like mine, a jetty

of riprap pointing to my faults, the muck

of my past too deep to dredge. But you say

you see in me a strength that strengthens you,

a heart that yearns for your heart and finds it,

upsetting even the odds we thought we knew,

renewing old hopes, confounding old conflicts.

All I know is we’re here, my love, our bed warm,

your body a bulwark to ride out the storm.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0