 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
0 Comments

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Albert Goldbarth’s imagination has the unique penchant for a certain absurdist insistence on the delight we can derive from strangeness. The poet hears his wife singing and thinks of a horse’s skull.

This seems like a prelude to intimations of mortality (the poem’s title is, after all, “Tough Day: Closure”), but then, what happens is not quite humor, but dogged joy, “as if the brain/ is determined to sing and fly”. And the image that stays with me is this one, a bird rising out of a horse’s skull.

Tough Day: Closure

By Albert Goldbarth

Upstairs, in the bath, my wife

is humming some made-up tune

in which the mood of a zoned-out

happiness willfully prevails.

Why do I suddenly think of the horse skull

that I saw last year in the countryside?

Because a bird rose out of it,

as if the brain

is determined to sing and fly,

the brain is determined to sing and fly

no matter what.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry
Ragged Right

American Life in Poetry

Sometimes a poem achieves its beauty by a certain fixation on a small detail that is not burdened with the need to be “important.” Here, in “O…

American Life in Poetry
Ragged Right

American Life in Poetry

Here is an elegant flower of a poem — small, delicate in sentiment, and yet so resonant in meaning. Sam Dodson, in a few short lines, observes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News