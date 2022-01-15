American Life in Poetry

Albert Goldbarth’s imagination has the unique penchant for a certain absurdist insistence on the delight we can derive from strangeness. The poet hears his wife singing and thinks of a horse’s skull.

This seems like a prelude to intimations of mortality (the poem’s title is, after all, “Tough Day: Closure”), but then, what happens is not quite humor, but dogged joy, “as if the brain/ is determined to sing and fly”. And the image that stays with me is this one, a bird rising out of a horse’s skull.

Tough Day: Closure

By Albert Goldbarth

Upstairs, in the bath, my wife

is humming some made-up tune

in which the mood of a zoned-out

happiness willfully prevails.

Why do I suddenly think of the horse skull

that I saw last year in the countryside?

Because a bird rose out of it,

as if the brain

is determined to sing and fly,