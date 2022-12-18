 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Alison C. Rollins manages, in this striking poem, to contain the anxiety of those facing sightlessness and the urgency they feel to try to preserve in memory, that which is fleeting. For her, the poem is a solace, for when spoken, it prolongs sight even for blind poets like Jorge Luis Borges. If we think of sight as more than just physical, we may get a glimpse of what Rollins may be saying in “The Library of Babel,” about one of the peculiar purposes of art.

The Library of Babel

for Jorge Luis Borges

By Alison C. Rollins

While there is still some light

on the page, I am writing now

a history of snow, of everything

that has been and will be thought.

When a blind poet says I need you

to be my eyes, they are asking to see

through your mouth.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

