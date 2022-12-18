American Life in Poetry

Alison C. Rollins manages, in this striking poem, to contain the anxiety of those facing sightlessness and the urgency they feel to try to preserve in memory, that which is fleeting. For her, the poem is a solace, for when spoken, it prolongs sight even for blind poets like Jorge Luis Borges. If we think of sight as more than just physical, we may get a glimpse of what Rollins may be saying in “The Library of Babel,” about one of the peculiar purposes of art.