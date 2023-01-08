This poem will be my statement for a rather abrupt and unexpected ending to my role as the editor of American Life in Poetry. The poem is one of resilience— the resilience of my ancestors and those that carry the fact of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade as a defining moment in our making. It is also a poem about resilience, about looking hopefully, even if with some caution, to the future, and I believe that Marguerite Harrold and Ber Anena who have been laboring with me to make American Life in Poetry a weekly occasion, share this spirit. My great hope is that the legacy left by Ted Kooser will be continued into the future.