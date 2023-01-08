 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

This poem will be my statement for a rather abrupt and unexpected ending to my role as the editor of American Life in Poetry. The poem is one of resilience— the resilience of my ancestors and those that carry the fact of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade as a defining moment in our making. It is also a poem about resilience, about looking hopefully, even if with some caution, to the future, and I believe that Marguerite Harrold and Ber Anena who have been laboring with me to make American Life in Poetry a weekly occasion, share this spirit. My great hope is that the legacy left by Ted Kooser will be continued into the future.

Land Ho

By Kwame Dawes

I cannot speak the languages

spoken in that vessel,

cannot read the beads

promising salvation.

I know this only,

that when the green of land

appeared like light

after the horror of this crossing,

we straightened our backs

and faced the simplicity

of new days with flame.

I know I have the blood of survivors

coursing through my veins;

I know the lament of our loss

must warm us again and again

down in the belly of the whale,

here in the belly of the whale

where we are still searching for homes.

We sing laments so old, so true,

then straighten our backs again.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

