Triple Play: Tuesday calendar

  • Updated
ZIPLINE BINGO: Numbers called starting at 6 p.m. Free. Zipline Brewing Co., 2100 Magnum Circle.

UNL GARDENS MAXWELL ARBORETUM WALKING TOUR: Free. UNL East Campus, noon-1 p.m.

ADULT FITNESS YOGA CLASS: Free. F Street Rec Center, 1225 F St., noon-12:45 p.m.

 

