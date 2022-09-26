 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triple Play: Tuesday calendar

IGOR AND THE RED ELVISES: 6 p.m., live concert, Zoo Bar.

FITLOT FITNESS PARK DEDICATION: 9 a.m., dedication of system of outdoor exercise stations, Woods Park.

PROJECT LINCOLN CONNECT: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., one-stop shop for individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness to access services, Pinnacle Bank Arena.

