POSTCARDS FROM LINCOLN: 7 p.m., historian Ed Zimmer on "Standing Bear in Words and in Bronze," Saint Paul United Methodist Church.
BRANDON SANTINI: 7 p.m., live music, Zoo Bar.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH PANEL DISCUSSION: 11:30 a.m., panelists NU Senior Woman Administrator Marquita Armstead, former Husker Preston Love Jr., and current Husker student-athletes Micaylon Moore, Sadio Fenner and Derrick Walker will discuss trip to Selma, Alabama, West Stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Todd Henrichs
City editor
After 13 years covering sports for the Journal Star, Todd Henrichs shifted to the news desk in 2011.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today