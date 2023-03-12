CAPITAL JAZZ SERIES: 7 p.m., featuring Combo 805, Storm Cellar.
POSTCARDS FROM LINCOLN: 7 p.m., Ed Zimmer on "The Seven 'Old Mains' of Lincoln and Environs," Saint Paul United Methodist Church.
LINCOLN QUILTERS GUILD: 7 p.m., Jen Shaffer on "Covered in Love, not Peanut Butter," College View Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
