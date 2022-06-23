 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triple Play: Friday calendar

FRIDAY NIGHTS LIVE: 6:30-8:30 p.m., first of weekly summer concert series featuring Boondox Band, SouthPointe Pavilions.

PATTON OSWALT: 7:30 p.m., stand-up comedy, Lied Center for Performing Arts.

"ENCANTO": 9 p.m., bring blanket or chairs to enjoy free movie in the park, F Street Community Center.

