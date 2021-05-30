Memorial Day calendar and closings, 5-31 Monday

In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, the following will be closed:
* Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed.
* City, county, state and federal offices.
* Community Action's Gathering Place.
* Financial institutions.
* State Department of Motor Vehicles.
* Social Security offices.
* StarTran bus; no service.
* U.S. Post offices; no mail delivery.
Events
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Prepared meals to go and the dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
State Capitol — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., guided tours on the hour, except at noon. Schedule: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 1445 K St.
Memorial Day Events
Memorial Day ceremonies — 9 a.m. Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O St.; 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St.; 8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Garden, 1650 Memorial Drive. Retired USAF Col. Kenneth J. Brownell will be the guest speaker at Wyuka and Lincoln Memorial and names of Lancaster County veterans who died 2020-21 will be read in the candlelight program at the Veterans Memorial Garden. Recorded music, flags, color guard. Bring chairs and blankets. More information: Diane Bartels, 402-429-3342.
Memorial Day Barrel Race at Lancaster Event Center — 8-9 a.m. Exhibitions; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. races begin, free event, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Memorial Day Concert at SAC Museum (Ashland) — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission to the museum all day for veterans, active and retired military; live music from the Omaha Musicians Association, free concert, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
Entertainment in-person
Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Zoo Bar — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?" 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9. Business meeting and networking. Current members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Seeking Artists and Tutors
County-City Gallery — Seeking two- and three-dimensional works, by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Arts is selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD and a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. June 5. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skill, offering distancing and in-person learning to students. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.