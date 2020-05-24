Memorial Day calendar and closings, 5-25 Monday

In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, the following will be closed:
* City, county, state and federal offices.
* Community Action's Gathering Place.
* Financial institutions.
* State Department of Motor Vehicles.
* Social Security offices.
* StarTran bus, no service.
* U.S. Post offices; no mail delivery.
The following will be open:
* State Capitol, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Self-guided tours, please follow social distancing guidelines.
Events
YMCA reopening — noon-5 p.m. Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast YMCA facilities open. Adjusted operating hours are 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Limited group exercise classes will be available, equipment on the workout floor will follow social distancing guidelines. More details: YMCAlincoln.org.
Livestream Events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Monday-Sunday. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities, new themes each day. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Remember the Fallen: virtual 21K run or walk — May 20-June 15. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-remember-the-fallen-virtual-21k-run-walk-lincoln-registration-100303123342.
Memorial Day events
Prerecorded ceremony for local veterans — Airing 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The ceremony is replacing the annual program held at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, including a reading of all Lancaster County veterans who have died in the past year. To view go to: ALLO channel 2; Spectrum channel 1300, Kinetic channel 1005, lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV), youtube.com/LNKTVcity or the Veterans Memorial Garden's Facebook page.
Virtual celebration: State Capitol — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. A candle will be lit by Gold Star mother Monica Alexander at 8 a.m. and extinguished at 8 p.m. by Gold Star father Mel Alexander. Their son, Army Cpl. Matthew Alexander of Gretna, was killed serving in the line of duty. Participants at the Capitol are allowed to come and go, following the 10-person limit on gatherings, 1445 K St. Veterans.nebraska.gov/memorialday.
Announcement
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Moved to Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!