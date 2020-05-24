Memorial Day calendar and closings, 5-25 Monday

Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

Remember the Fallen: virtual 21K run or walk — May 20-June 15. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-remember-the-fallen-virtual-21k-run-walk-lincoln-registration-100303123342.

Memorial Day events

Prerecorded ceremony for local veterans — Airing 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The ceremony is replacing the annual program held at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, including a reading of all Lancaster County veterans who have died in the past year. To view go to: ALLO channel 2; Spectrum channel 1300, Kinetic channel 1005, lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV), youtube.com/LNKTVcity or the Veterans Memorial Garden's Facebook page.