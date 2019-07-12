Events
Beauty and the Beast musical — 8 p.m. $13 (adults, 13 and up); $6 (kids 5-12), Pinewood Bowl, Pioneers Park, Pinewoodbowl.org or 402-413-1565.
Bluestem Miniature Horse Show — 8 a.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Brews at the Zoo — 6-11 p.m. Flannel Channel Band, enjoy craft beers from local breweries, brats and burgers available for purchase, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Eats and Beats: "We love the ’90s party" — 8 p.m.-2 a.m. The Railyard, 350 Canopy St. (After party inside Gate 25).
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and P streets.
Hispanic festival and fundraiser — 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Latin food, games, live music, $2 (adults 12 and up), funds support Cristo Rey Catholic Church, evening dance tickets, $20, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 48th St.
Meadowlark Music Festival — "Wine, Women and Song," 7 p.m. Prairie Pines Nature Preserve, 112th and Adams streets. meadowlarkmusicfestival.org/events/current-tickets
Tails and Taps "License to Taste" fundraiser — Noon-4 p.m. Fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society, $35, no pets, tickets: Capitalhumanesociety.org
Play in the Pool — 6:15-7:30 p.m. Highlands Pool, free, 5511 N.W. 12th St.
Sheldon Museum of Art: Prairie Pride film festival — 1 p.m., free; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., $8, box office will open 30 minutes prior to each show, tickets: outlinc.org/prairie-pride-film-festival-9/
Wingfest — 5-8 p.m. Cookoff benefiting Creative Learning Spaces for United Way, $25, The Railyard, 350 Canopy St, tickets: Wingfestlincoln.com.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — "Bar turns 3": Badang, Drug Salad, Night Push, Phantom, 8 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Joseph Huber, 8 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Swap Meet Sally, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Dwayne Clark, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Tidball & Barger Band, 8-10 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — The Machete Archive, Universe Contest, Her Flyaway Manner, 9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Iron Zephyr, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
James Arthur Vineyard — Swing Fever Band, food and wine, 6-9 p.m.
The Local Bar — Swing Time Band, 7 p.m.; MoJo Filter, 9 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee — David Boye, 7-9 p.m.
Nebraska Bar & Grill — Cole Younger & The Renegades, 8 p.m.-midnight, no cover.
Panic Bar — Drag me to the ’80s, 10 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Doodly Squat, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Johnny Knuckleheads, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Nirvana Tribute, 9 p.m., $8 (advance); $10 (day of show).
VFW 3606 — Country Outlaws, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Blues Project, 6-9 p.m., $6; Those Far Out Arrows / Drugs and Attics, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., no cover.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30, 7, 9:30; "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 11:15 a.m., 1:55 p.m., 4:35, 7:15, 9:55, 313 N. 13th St.