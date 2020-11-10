Calendar: Wednesday, 11-11 — Veteran's Day

In observance of Veterans Day, the following are closed:

* Aging Partners Senior Centers.

* Federal, state, city and county offices.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* United States Post Office.

The following will be open:

* Morrill Hall; hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Mueller Planetarium is closed).

* Star Tran buses will be running. (The office will be closed).

* State Capitol, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Guided tours are at 10 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3 p.m.; and 4 p.m.)

Events

Free admission for veterans at Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; also 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, 645 N. 14th St.

Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.