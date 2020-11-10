Calendar: Wednesday, 11-11 — Veteran's Day

In observance of Veterans Day, the following are closed:
* Aging Partners Senior Centers.
* Federal, state, city and county offices.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Lincoln Children's Museum.
* United States Post Office.
The following will be open:
* Morrill Hall; hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Mueller Planetarium is closed).
* Star Tran buses will be running. (The office will be closed).
* State Capitol, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Guided tours are at 10 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3 p.m.; and 4 p.m.)
Events
Free admission for veterans at Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; also 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, 645 N. 14th St.
Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.
Scrap metal drive: fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Veterans Walk of Recognition — 9:30 a.m. Begins at southwest corner of Memorial Stadium, T Street and Stadium Drive; ends at the Veterans Memorial, east of the Auld Pavilion, 3200 Memorial Drive.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Guests welcome, speaker is Julie Reager, executive director, GirlPowR, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100.
Nearby
Veterans Day program and Dedication of Korean War exhibit — 11 a.m.-noon. Posting of the colors, followed with keynote speakers from U.S. Strategic Air Command; $13, adults; free for Veterans and military. $11, seniors; $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Weekly entertainment planner
Backswing Brewing Co.: Music bingo — 7 p.m. Wednesdays, free, 550 W. South St.
Kinkaider Brewing: Futurama trivia — 7 p.m. Wednesdays, free, items for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
UNL Saxophone Studio presents "We are family" — 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Webcast: Youtu.be/6oezrBOgi34.
Zoo Bar: Mona Reeves CD Release party and birthday bash — 6-8 p.m. Thursday $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream
Annual Veterans Day program — 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m. View a pre-recorded program from the Veterans Memorial Garden on LNKTV, channel 5; also view anytime at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov or YouTube.com/LNKTVcity. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Veterans Garden).
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Possessor Uncut" (NR): 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.. 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Virtual Caregiver Proclamation Signing via Zoom — 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Speakers are Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Anna Wishart and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, must register. Register: Go.unl.edu/caregiver-proclamation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!