Calendar, Sunday 3-7

Events
Boat, Sport & Travel Show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults; $5 kids age 5-12; free kids 4 and under. Bring a can of food for the Lincoln Food Bank, 4100 N. 84th St.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Femme Skate Night at The Bay — 6 p.m. $10, if under 19, must have parent or guardian sign waiver, 2005 Y St. Tickets and waiver: thebay.org/event/femme-skate-night-sunday-3-7.
Free blood pressure checks — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive. No appointment, must wear a mask. More details: CHIhealth.com.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 3-5 p.m. $6.50 adults; $5.50 kids; $3 skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: Breslowhockeycenter.com or call 402-472-2758.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Nutcracker Ballet": Midwest Ballet Company at the Lied Center — 1 p.m., 5 p.m. $24-$38, students; $31-$51, adults, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Entertainment in-person
and virtual entertainment
Nebraska Brass Presents: "Brassisimo" — 3 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR) 2:30, 7:30 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R): 5:00 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R): 2:10, 4:45, 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time, must wear a mask and social distance, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
"Mix, Melt, Dabble and Draw" day camp — Lincoln's Children Museum, Monday-Friday. $220, per kid, per week (members); $240 per kid, per week (nonmembers); add $5 per day, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.
Women in Sales and Business — Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
