Calendar, Friday 3-20
Calendar, Friday 3-20

Events

Art exhibit: Garden of Giving at Gateway Mall  11 a.m., through Sunday. View a garden of flowers crafted from clothes, sheets and other fabrics, free-will donations to Goodwill, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.

Art show: Bryan Art Gallery wall — 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. "Flora and Fauna," photographs featuring artist Bill Ganzel, daily through March 31, first floor, Bryan East Campus, 1600 S. 48th St. 

Capitol View Winery — 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Social distancing with 10 guests welcome, 2361 Wittstruck Road. Capitolviewwinery.com.

