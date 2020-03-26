Calendar, Friday 3-27

Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The church is hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lincoln City libraries — You can still check out books, even though Lincoln libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff members. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Livestream events
Livestream of Emily Bass in Concert: Lied Center performance — 7 p.m. Lift your spirits and enjoy the concert of Emily performing a blend of blues, R&B, soul and gospel from your home. Go to Liedcenter.org for more details.
Livestream Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper and a beloved zoo animal, and participate in a fun on screen activity. Go to facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Nearby
Wildlife Safari Park: Ashland — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Stay in your car and experience a drive-thru safari through April 30. Several areas are not accessible to guests on foot, including the hiking trails; $6 (adults 12 and up); $4 (kids 3-11); $5 (65 and over); free (kids 2 and under); military discounts available, 16406 N. 292 St., Ashland, see website for cost and more details: wildlifesafaripark.com.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
