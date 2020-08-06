Calendar, Friday 8-7

EVENTS
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. $5, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Lincoln Rotary Club No. 14: presentation honoring teachers — 9:30 a.m. Bicentennial Cascade Fountain, free, 27th Street and Capitol Parkway.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
CONCERTS
Capitol View Winery: The Wildwoods — 6 p.m. Hake Catering; 7-9 p.m. The Wildwoods, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Glacial Till Winery — 4:30-9:30 p.m. Live music, food trucks and craft beer, 344 S. Second Road, Palmyra.
James Arthur Vineyards — 7 p.m. "Yer Mom's comedy show," $20; 9:30 p.m., "Talladega Nights," $15, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Railyard Concert Series: "Back to the ’80s" with AM/FM Band — 8:30 p.m. Free concert, 350 Canopy St.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Capital Jazz Society: Peter Bouffard Quartet livestreamed at Chez SoDo — 8-9:30 a.m. Paul Haar, saxophone; Andy Hall, bass; Andrew Wray, drums. Facebook.com/events/767469604022257.
Movies at Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.
FIRST FRIDAY: ART GALLERY OPENINGS
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m., "Prairie Horizons," Anne Burkholder; "The Fruits of Our Labor," Erin Butcher; "Familiar Fauna," Michelle Hrbek; photography, Alan Smith; "I Did It My Way," Pete Wroblewski, 719 P St.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wall of art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Constellation Studios — 5-8 p.m. "Surface Impressions Exhibition," 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-7 p.m. "Solidarize," Judith Andre, kiln-formed glass; Barb Sullivan, watercolors; Pam Young, ceramics, or by appointment call Judith at 402-570-4123, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — noon-8 p.m. "NOW," UNL students (first floor); American Regionalists (second floor); "Together Again," Nebraska Wesleyan students (third floor), 1208 O St.
LUX Art Safari — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Walk or drive through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "What do you see in nature?" Featuring Kevin Baker, Lisa Gustafson, Gary Kudym, Julia Noyes, Mike Williams, Tom Marshall, Janna Harsch, Mary Jane Lamberson, Curt Adams, Kye Halsted, Matt Fair, 119 S. Ninth St.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Featuring Bob Donlan, live music, social distancing and masks, 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. "Notable Nebraskans," 233 S. 13th St.
Tugboat Gallery — 6-9 p.m. "GAWK: Downtown Window Walk," walk or drive by 15 business windows to glimpse a variety of art, 116 N. 14th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
