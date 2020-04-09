Calendar, Friday 4-10 Friday

Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Daily. Limited seating due to social distancing, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lincoln City libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Make-your-own-spring-house kit: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up your kit to take home, $15. Order at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org. 1420 P St. or 402-477-4000.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages by May 1. Messages will be collected and delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper and zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Virtual Readings: National Willa Cather Center National Poetry Month — Daily. Authors, poets, actors, artists, musicians and filmmakers read many of Willa Cather’s poems. WillaCather.org.
Eight movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — To view movies, go to theross.org, see website for prices.
Register
Caregiving Webinar — noon and 7:30 p.m. April 16. Two sessions are available for caregivers to attend. The purpose of this session is how the joys and stress of caregiving exist and how living in the moment can prove to be a source of strength now and for later, free session. Register: answers4families.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
