Calendar, 9-9 Wednesday

EVENTS
Boombox Social: Battle of the DJs — 9 p.m. DJs compete to create the best mixes to win over the crowd, winners move to the next round, grand prize is $1,000 plus a DJ spot at Boombox for the rest of the year, 1630 P St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, ages 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pad, 350 Canopy St.
Pickleball: Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Dialect Day: YAAL Theatre — $10, ages 8 and up, join instructor Tina, learn a new skill of speaking with a dialect. Register: Yaal.org/wordpress/registration/fall-2020-september-9-dialect-day.
Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
"Step Afrika Stono" livestreamed from the Lied Center — 6:45 p.m. View the documentary celebrating the 281st anniversary of the Stono Rebellion, free but must register. Tickets: Liedcenter.org/events-page.
ENTERTAINMENT PLANNER
Antelope Park Bandshell: MoJo Filter Band — 6 p.m. Saturday, free event, masks are required, social distancing, bring a chair, Memorial Drive and Garfield streets. Livestreamed: facebook.com/pg/MojoFilterNE.
Boombox Social: Jonathan Leach — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery: Killer Garage Band — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Food available from Boom Eatery, outside seating, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery: Dustin West — 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy West performing folk-country acoustic music, $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Hub & Soul music series: Lloyd McCarter and The Wildwoods — Thursday. 5:30 p.m. Lloyd McCarter; 6:45 p.m. The Wildwoods, food available for purchase at Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.
Kinkaider Music Series: Dustin Prinz — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Eagles Club: Doodly Squat — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday 500 W. Industrial Blvd.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center — "Babyteeth" (NR), 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; "The Fight" (PG-13), 5:15 p.m. and 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
