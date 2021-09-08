 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 9-9 Thursday
0 Comments

Calendar, 9-9 Thursday

  • 0

Events

Aging Partners activities More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St. 

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St. 

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St. 

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin Fusion: DJ Furashi, 1630 P St. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8-10 p.m. Comedy with Dave Attell, 1415 O St. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St. 

Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Live on the patio: Reverend Red, 201 N. Seventh St.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.  

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.

Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: Mesonjixx and The Fey bands, 21st and Q streets. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m.  S---hook, 136 N. 14th St. 

Livestreamed events

Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, the next meeting is Sept. 16th. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.  

Theater

"Alone Together" at Lofte Community Theatre (Manley) — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Evening Hour" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Together" (R) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News