Calendar, 9-9 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin Fusion: DJ Furashi, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8-10 p.m. Comedy with Dave Attell, 1415 O St. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Live on the patio: Reverend Red, 201 N. Seventh St.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.
Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hub & Soul music series: Mesonjixx and The Fey bands, 21st and Q streets.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, the next meeting is Sept. 16th. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Theater
"Alone Together" at Lofte Community Theatre (Manley) — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Evening Hour" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Together" (R) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.