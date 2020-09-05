Calendar, 9-6 Sunday

Events
Amateur Labor Day quarter horse show and Nebraska paint horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Cirque Italia Water Circus — Gateway Mall, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tickets required; kids free with adult ticket purchase, northeast parking lot, 6100 O St. Tickets: rb.gy/gjnnak or 941-704-8572.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo. Outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, must register: Lincolnzoo.org.
Marcus Theatres — The Grand Cinema, SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema are all open. Edgewood Cinema is not open. Marcustheatres.com.
Meals to go — Matt Talbot Kitchen, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads.
Raymond Car Show — James Arthur Vineyards, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Event; noon-3 p.m. live music, free admission, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Livestream events
Nebraska virtual Buddy Walk — Walk at your own pace, benefiting Down syndrome research. Create and register your team: dsaane.ezeventsolutions.com/Buddywalk, through Sunday.
Open house for Wilderness Park master plan — 3-5 p.m. Wilderness Park trailhead, 14th Street between Yankee Hill and Rokeby roads. Information gathered from the open house will be used to develop a list of potential improvements to Wilderness Park. Also virtual meeting at lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/about/wildernesspark.htm
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Babyteeth" (NR), 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Fight" (PG-13), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — Brian Gerk,11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
Kinkaider Brewing summer music series Dylan Bloom, 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
