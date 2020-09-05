 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 9-6 Sunday
View Comments
calendar

Calendar, 9-6 Sunday

Events

Amateur Labor Day quarter horse show and Nebraska paint horse show —  Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org

Cirque Italia Water Circus — Gateway Mall, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tickets required; kids free with adult ticket purchase, northeast parking lot, 6100 O St. Tickets: rb.gy/gjnnak or 941-704-8572.

College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo. Outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, must register: Lincolnzoo.org.

Marcus Theatres — The Grand Cinema, SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema are all open. Edgewood Cinema is not open. Marcustheatres.com.

Meals to go — Matt Talbot Kitchen, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open roller skating at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads.

Raymond Car Show — James Arthur Vineyards, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Event; noon-3 p.m. live music, free admission, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.

Livestream events

Nebraska virtual Buddy Walk  Walk at your own pace, benefiting Down syndrome research. Create and register your team: dsaane.ezeventsolutions.com/Buddywalk, through Sunday. 

Open house for Wilderness Park master plan — 3-5 p.m. Wilderness Park trailhead, 14th Street between Yankee Hill and Rokeby roads. Information gathered from the open house will be used to develop a list of potential improvements to Wilderness Park. Also virtual meeting at lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/about/wildernesspark.htm

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Babyteeth" (NR), 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Fight" (PG-13), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

Entertainment 

Boombox Social — Brian Gerk,11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St. 

Kinkaider Brewing summer music series Dylan Bloom, 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News