Calendar, 9-6 Sunday

Meals to go — Matt Talbot Kitchen, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open roller skating at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads.

Raymond Car Show — James Arthur Vineyards, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Event; noon-3 p.m. live music, free admission, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.

Livestream events

Nebraska virtual Buddy Walk — Walk at your own pace, benefiting Down syndrome research. Create and register your team: dsaane.ezeventsolutions.com/Buddywalk, through Sunday.

Open house for Wilderness Park master plan — 3-5 p.m. Wilderness Park trailhead, 14th Street between Yankee Hill and Rokeby roads. Information gathered from the open house will be used to develop a list of potential improvements to Wilderness Park. Also virtual meeting at lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/about/wildernesspark.htm

Movies