Calendar, 9-5 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Foodie Fix food truck, 1126 N. 27th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 4 p.m. Paws and Draws fundraiser, pets must be on a leash, meet other dogs to adopt, 101 N. 14th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Butcher Babies, Infected Rain, Stitched up Heart, $20; $70 table of two; $140 table of four; $2 minor fee at door, 1415 O St.
James Arthur Vineyards Car Show and live music — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Raymond Car Show, free admission; noon-3 p.m. Schucks Brothers Band. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Heather Wellman, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors open; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Country night: Steel City and McKenzie Jalynn, 6600 W. O St.
Rock 'n Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5025 Lindberg St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent, 3233 S. 13th St.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music bingo, prizes, free to play, 801 R St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Donny Townsend, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Evening Hour" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Together" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; National Theatre: "King Lear" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"Alone Together" at Lofte Community Theatre (Manley) — 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 12, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
Register
Dip, Ride and Dash: Fallbrook YMCA Triathlon — 9 a.m. Monday. $20, including T-shirt, registration ends Sunday, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org/events/fallbrook-ymca-youth-triathlon; more information: 402-323-6444.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — Sept. 18. Tutors are needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skill. We are excited to offer both distant and in person learning to students. Please register at www.lincolnliteracy.org. Contact Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Save the Date
"Meant to Represent" program on Redistricting Bennett Martin Library — 2 p.m. Topic is overview of redistricting, how it works specifically in Nebraska, sponsored by Lincoln City Libraries and League of Women Voters, free event,136 S. 14th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.