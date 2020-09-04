Calendar, 9-5 Saturday

Events
Amateur Labor Day quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Cirque Italia Water Circus — Gateway Mall, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets required; kids free with adult ticket purchase, northeast parking lot, 6100 O St. Tickets: rb.gy/gjnnak or 941-704-8572.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 20% off all add-on and nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Marcus Theatres — The Grand Cinema, SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema are all open. Edgewood Cinema is not open. Marcustheatres.com.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy 145 acres of wildlife habitat, picnic in the arboretum, kids can play on the ninja course, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Babyteeth" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Fight" (PG-13), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boombox Social: '80s Night and Live DJ — 8 p.m. Hair Metal Tribute Band; midnight-2 a.m., DJ Furashi, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery — 6 p.m., Boom Eatery; 7 p.m. Salt Creek Pirates. Outside seating, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — 6-8 p.m. Gene Davis, $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Kinkaider's party by the train — 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Food vendors, satellite bar, extended outdoor area for social distancing; 9 p.m.-midnight, Saucy Jack KC Band, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Eagles Club: Cowboy D Band — 7:30-11:30 p.m., $5, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
