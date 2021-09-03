Calendar, 9-4 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fly Fitness free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. 45-minute exercise class, 13th and P streets.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Eighth and P streets.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" play date for kids — 10 a.m. Drop off your kids for their own tailgate, $35 members; $45 nonmembers; add a meal for $5, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.
Nebraska Quarter Horse show at Lancaster Event Center — 4-7 p.m., 4100 N. 48th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Art Festival
Emerge LNK: Mural Reveal + Street Art Festival at the Lux Center — 3-8 p.m. Car show, art murals, live music, food trucks, 2601 N. 48th St. Luxcenter.org/exhibitions/emerge-lnk-mural-street-art-festival.
Theater
Screamers Cabaret & Dining — 8 p.m. dinner; 9 p.m. Comedy Night show: B.T., 803 Q St. Tickets: screamersdining.com.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. King 810 Band, Uncured, Hiraeth, Silence Is Madness, $17, 101 N. 14th St. Tickets: king810-lincoln-royalgrove.eventbrite.com
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing, 1339 O St.
Bodega's Alley — 10 p.m. Hangin' Cowboys, 21 and over, 1418 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1320 P St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over, 201 N. Eighth St.
Gray's Keg — noon-1 a.m. Metal Manifesto: KZUM fundraiser, 10 bands, funds benefiting KZUM radio station. 104 N. 20th St.
Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. August Moon Band, 235 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. signup; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4747 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Downtown — 8 a.m. Sidetrack Band; also playing three hours following the Huskers game.
Royal Grove — 6:45 p.m. RL Grime, $40, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Storm Cellar — 10 p.m. Underground Drag Cult, $5, 21 and up; $15, ages 18-21, 3233 P. St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.- midnight. DJ Relic, no cover.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Evening Hour" (NR), 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m.; "Together" (R), 3:15, 5:15 and 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Alone Together" at Lofte Community Theatre (Manley) — 7 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 9-11; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 12, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
